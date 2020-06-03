Two women set ablaze by spouses die

A 34-year-old woman died of burns and her 62-year-old lover is struggling for life after her husband allegedly set both of them ablaze in the early hours Wednesday.

The police said Lakshmi was married to Senthil Velmurugan, 38, and they had a 13-year-old daughter. The couple used fight often as Velmurugan suspected that his wife was having an affair with Govindasamy. On Wednesday, Senthil Velmurugan went in search of his wife to Govindasamy’s house and poured petrol on the two and set them afire. Lakshmi died while Govindasamy sustained 55% burns.

In another case, Vishnupriya who was set ablaze by her husband Suresh a week ago in Avadi died on Wednesday. The two were living separately. Last week Suresh took her on the bike under the pretext of dropping her in her house in Tiruvannamalai.

However, he stopped the bike on the road at Melpakkam in Avadi and set her on fire.