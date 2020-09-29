Two women, including a document writer, held for land fraud in Chennai

Police said the women had forged documents and sold property belonging to a Singapore-based businessman

The Anti-Land Grabbing Cell of Central Crime Branch has arrested two women -- a licensed document writer and her relative -- for allegedly creating forged documents and selling off a property in Pallikaranai, belonging to a Singapore-based businessman.

Police said the businessman Vincent Selvasekar Kesan has been living in Singapore for a long time, and inherited the property measuring 4,800 square feet in Ram Nagar extension, Pallikaranai. Utilising his long absence from the city, the suspects planned to grab the property. Recently he learnt that his property was sold off by unknown persons to two women buyers in a fraudulent transaction. He lodged a complaint with the city police through his power of attorney last February.

On investigation, the Anti-Land Grabbing Cell unearthed the alleged involvement of two women who were running an office near the Sub-Registrar office of Saidapet on Perumal Koil West Mada Street. The suspects -- N.Sornalatha, 49, who is a licensed document writer and her sister B. Lalitha, 52 registered a power of attorney in the name of the former by arranging an impersonator, making it seem as if the original owner executed the power of attorney in favour of her. The registration was done based on forged documents such as voter identity cards and other identity cards in the name of Vincent Selvasekar Kesan.

The suspects had obtained housing loans from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Cooperative Bank by pledging the forged land documents and later, the mortgaged property was released by them. They also executed the sale and registered it in favour of two genuine buyers based on the forged documents, said police. Further investigations are on.