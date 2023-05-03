HamberMenu
Two-wheeler rider dies in accident in Pallavaram

May 03, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old man was killed and the pillion rider injured when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a van on G.S.T. Road near Pallavaram on Wednesday morning. The Mount Traffic Investigation Wing has filed a case and arrested the driver of the van. 

The police said the victim, R. Eashwar of Royapettah, was going to Guindy from Pallavaram on his two-wheeler with his friend Kesavan as pillion when the vehicle hit a van near the Pallavaram junction. In the impact, the motorist and the pillion rider fell from the vehicle. Eashwar, who suffered serious head injuries, died on the way to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Kesavan is under treatment, the police said.

