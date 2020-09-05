Chennai

Two-way traffic to be allowed on RBI subway

The RBI subway will be opened to two-way traffic on September 6.

On completion of repair works on the railway tracks over RBI subway, the traffic police said normal traffic will be resumed along the subway from Sunday.

Since September last year, the railways took up work on replacing steel girders on the tracks. During the execution of the work, there was a need to partially close the road and it was made a one way. Now that the work has been completed, two way traffic will be reintroduced from 10 a.m. on Sunday, the police said.

All vehicles coming from Royapuram Bridge, Rajaji Salai, towards Kamarajar Salai will be allowed to take the RBI subway.

