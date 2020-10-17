Two run over by MTC bus in Selaiyur

The women fell from their two-wheeler because of the poorly laid road

Two young women were run over by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus after they fell from their two-wheeler on the Velachery-Tambaram Main Road near Selaiyur on Thursday.

The police identified the victims as M. Mary Roseline, 21, who worked in a financial services firm in Adambakkam, and her friend Kalaivani, 19, who was a college student. They were from Perungalathur and Nadu Veerapattu respectively.

On Thursday, they were returning home with Roseline driving and Kalaivani riding pillion.

According to the police, the vehicle toppled due to the poorly laid road and an MTC bus ran over them. After bystanders informed the authorities, the traffic investigation team, Chrompet, conducted an investigation.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination was conducted in the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

The MTC driver has been arrested by the police.