GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two pet dogs that attacked a boy in Kolathur die while under observation

The carcasses have been sent to the Madras Veterinary Hospital in Vepery for a post-mortem

Published - June 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The pet two dogs, which allegedly attacked a 12-year-old boy in Kolathur, died while under observation in the Blue Cross shelter on June 7, according to senior officials at the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

“Daily reports were shared by the shelter, which indicated that the dogs were active and doing fine until Thursday. But the next day, we received a report that they were dead. The carcasses of the dogs have been taken to the Madras Veterinary Hospital in Vepery for a post-mortem. The doctors at the hospital said that they would submit the report to us on June 11,” he said.

The confirmation came after allegations on social media that the dogs, owned by John Fredrix of 4th Street, Teacher’s Colony, in Kolathur, had died in the Blue Cross shelter. The official stated that it was with the consent of the owners that the animals, not registered with the GCC, were taken to the Blue Cross shelter, as they cannot be housed in the GCC’s pound.

“The GCC had asked the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board if any non-governmental organisations were willing to look after these dogs, and only the Blue Cross shelter was available,” he added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.