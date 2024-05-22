GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Two persons held for online trading fraud

Updated - May 22, 2024 01:17 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi City Police has busted a case of fraud by arresting two persons on Monday, who were a part of a gang that swindled money from several people. According to the police, the complainant, Karthik, 41 works as a software engineer at Karapakkam. Recently he came across a post on online trading and liked it, following which he received a link to a portal on WhatsApp.

He opened the link and was allowed to use an ‘institutional account’. When he evinced interest to join a scheme that promised 300% profit, he was made to transfer ₹1.36 crore in total to different accounts. However, he did not get the promised profit.

