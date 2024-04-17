GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons held for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl

The victim was a student of a government school

April 17, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar all-women police arrested two persons for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl on Tuesday. 

The police said Ramesh Kumar of M.G.R. Nagar and his friend Rajapandi of Korukkupet abducted a minor girl studying in a government school. Since the girl did not return on Tuesday evening, her parents, after a brief search, lodged a complaint in the Ashok Nagar all-women police station.

During the investigation, the police found that Rajapandi and Ramesh Kumar kidnapped the girl and took her house in Korukkupet. The police team raided the premises and rescued the victim, who was sexually assaulted. The two were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)

