Two persons arrested under POCSO Act near Ranipet

June 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons in Kollapalayam village near Arcot town in Ranipet were arrested on Tuesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually harassing a schoolgirl.

The accused were identified as K. Muniyandi, 38, a labourer, and S. Chandran, who runs a petty shop.

As the parents of the victim used to return late from work, the girl was alone at home. Initially, the suspects visited her house on the pretext of taking care of her, but later, they harassed her and threatened to harm her parents. When the incident came to light, the girl’s relatives thrashed the accused before the latter were arrested by the All-Women Police from Ranipet.  

A case was registered against the accused under Section 9 (F) 10 of POCSO Act, Section 305 read with Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Section 67 of Information Technology Act. Later, the duo was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

