Two persons arrested under POCSO Act in Ennore

The police on Tuesday arrested two persons, one from West Bengal and the other from Bihar, for the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in Ennore.

On Monday, the mother of the girl lodged a complaint with the Ennore police alleging that her four-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by the duo. Based on the complaint, the Ennore all-women police personnel registered a case and began investigating. The child was taken to a hospital for medical care.

The police arrested Chon, 23, of Narada district, Bihar, and his associate Jishaf Soren, 33, of Nalagola, West Bengal.

Investigation revealed that the two worked with the girl's father at a construction site in Ennore. They were charged under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded in judicial custody.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the Inspector of police, AWPS, Ennore, for securing the accused within 24 hours.