Two persons arrested for land fraud

They had forged the land documents and brought an impersonator to pose as the landowner at the time of registration

May 01, 2024 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Avadi City Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly cheating a bank manager.

R. Hariprasad, a private bank manager from Kolathur, lodged a complaint at the Avadi City Police Commissioner’s office last January alleging that he was cheated during a land purchase. He said while he was looking to buy land, he approached S. Prakash, 40, of Kolathur, a real estate broker. Prakash in turn introduced him to P. Loganathan, 61, of Puzhal, who said he held power of attorney over a 1,200 sqft of land that belonged to a woman in Nethaji Nagar. Mr. Hariprasad registered the land in his name at a Sub-Registrar office after paying ₹31 lakh to the duo.

When he was about to build a house on the plot, the District Registrar sent a notice informing him that the registration was invalid since the original owner of the land was Venkatesa Naidu and not the person Loganathan mentioned.

Mr. Hariprasad realised that he had been cheated by the duo. They had forged the land documents and brought an impersonator to pose as the landowner at the time of registration. The police arrested Loganathan and Prakash. They were remanded in judicial custody.

