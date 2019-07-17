Two new flyovers on OMR to ease congestion

Crossing the Tidel Park junction has always been a headache for motorists on the busy Rajiv Gandhi Salai that witnesses over 1.5 lakh vehicles daily.

To help reduce congestion, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced the construction of two flyovers on the road between Madhya Kailash and Tidel Park junction. Both flyovers would allow vehicles to take U-turns on them, rather than on the road itself.

One U-shaped flyover (2-lane unidirectional) would come up between Madhya Kailash and Indira Nagar station and would be used by vehicles moving from Siruseri to Thiruvanmiyur direction.

Motorists turning right at Tidel Park and Indira Nagar junctions should cross those junctions, travel on OMR and use the flyover to take a U-turn on the elevated level. They can then use Indira Nagar 2nd Avenue or ECR to reach their destinations.

The second flyover would also be in the shape of an ‘U’, but would have an additional arm landing on the CSIR Road to allow vehicles from Thiruvanmiyur and Madhya Kailash. The two-lane unidirectional flyover would come up between the Tidel Park and the CSIR Road junctions. Vehicles proceeding from Thiruvanmiyur to Madhya Kailash should take a left turn and climb onto the flyover, take a U-turn on the elevated level and get down before the access road to Tidel Park.

A total of ₹110 crore has been allocated for the construction, that would take 18 months to complete. Tenders are likely to be called in a few months’ time.