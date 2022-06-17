Two new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,346 on Friday. With a total of 56,170 persons having been discharged, there were 13 active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

Ranipet reported six fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 53,964.

In Tiruvannamalai, three fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 66,821. Of them, 66,132 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 4.