GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two more schools receive bomb hoax threat 

March 30, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Anonymous persons sent an email containing a bomb threat to a private school in Thoraipakkam, and made a call to the police control room claiming that a bomb had been planted in a defunct private school in Kodambakkam.

Both the threats turned out to be a hoax.

Police said the mail was received by the administration of ABL Global International School, Thoraipakkam, from a mailer by the name of Daudee Jiwal on Thursday. The police declared it a hoax after a thorough search.

Meanwhile, the State’s modern control room received a call claiming that a bomb was planted in Bala Vidya Mandir, Vasudevapuram, Kodambakkam. The police found that the school has been dysfunctional since 2021. They searched the premises..

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.