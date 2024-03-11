Two more held for grabbing land worth about ₹2 crore in Tiruvottiyur

March 11, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Forgery Investigation Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Sunday arrested two more real-estate brokers for allegedly grabbing land worth about ₹2 crore belonging to a businessman.

The police said the complainant Alok Agarwal alleged that his family’s ancestral land, measuring 16 grounds and 1,400 sq.ft and worth about ₹2 crore, in Tiruvottiyur was grabbed by S. Shajahan, 56, of Royapuram, K. Ameerjan, 43, of Adyar and Mukesh of Gujarat. They registered a power of attorney and title deed in Shahjahan and Ameerjan’s name. Hence, Mr. Agarwal sought action against them.

After investigating, a police team initially arrested the main accused Mukesh. He was remanded in judicial custody in January. The police on Sunday arrested Shajahan and Ameerjan. They were also remanded in judicial custody.