Two men from Paramakudi held for swindling ₹5 crore from MNC firm in Taramani  

July 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-III of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two men who allegedly swindled over ₹5 crore from a multinational firm in Taramani and transferred it to an account in Spain before rerouting it to their accounts in India.

The complainant is C. Ramesh Chokkalingam, manager in Philips GBS LLP Company at Taramani, Chennai. The company has been using a software tool named as SAP for all its business activities and through this all day-to-day transactions are being handled.

The complainant alleged that Augustin Cyril, 29, a native of Paramakudi, who joined the company in 2021 as a senior accounting specialist, misused his SAP user ID and created false payment requests from Spain and Belgium between July 22, 2022 and February 8, 2023. Augustin misappropriated ₹5 crore with the assistance of his friend Robin Christopher, 26, of Paramakudi. The complainant alleged that the duo transferred the money to the bank accounts of their friends in Spain and Belgium and later rerouted the money to their accounts.

Based on the complaint, the CCB took up the matter for investigation and conducted searches at the suspects’ residence at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram and other places. They seized 215 sovereigns of gold jewels, ₹6 lakh in cash, one car and one motorcycle, laptop, mobiles phones and other documents relating to the case.

Based on a tip-off that Robin was hiding at a house in Paramakudi, a police team arrested him on Tuesday. Augustin was arrested at a private guest house in Anna Nagar in Chennai on Wednesday. The police recovered ₹1.6 lakh and a mobile phone from him.