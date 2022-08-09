Two held in Koyambedu for attempted sexual assault

The Koyambedu police arrested two men for allegedly attempting to commit sexual assault on a young woman who was alone at her house in the early hours of Monday.

The 27-year-old woman lives with her husband who is a daily wager. When her husband left for work at the Koyambedu market, the two men, who lived on the ground floor of the house, barged into the house. They held her at knife point and attempted to sexually assault her, but she raised an alarm. They fled after threatening her to keep quiet.

The woman called her husband over the phone, and they informed the police, who arrested the duo after an investigation.

The police said the accused R. Ganeshamoorthy, alias Kullapaiyan, 28, of Brindavan Nagar, and B. Aravind, 27, of Virugambakkam, were arrested for offences under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.