Two held in Kolkata for stealing from private firm in Ambattur

They illegally withdrew ₹1.10 cr. from the company’s bank account

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested two persons in Kolkata for the unauthorised withdrawal of ₹1.10 crore from a bank account belonging to a private company operating in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

The accused, identified as A. Sabeer Ali and J. Krishna Kumar Prasad, were arrested in Kolkata and brought to the city after obtaining a transit remand and sent to prison after being produced before a judicial magistrate.

A senior officer said a case was filed in the Ambattur Estate police station by the accounts manager of the company stating that on June 14, an unauthorised withdrawal of ₹1.10 crore was done from the bank account. Within a span of 30 minutes, the amount was deposited in another private bank located in Kolkata.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case and special teams were formed to apprehend the culprits. They traced the unauthorised money transactions and also took steps to freeze an amount of ₹30 lakh from being transferred to other bank accounts.

The special team went to Kolkata, and on a tip-off, raided the houses of the two accused and recovered more than ₹34 lakh. The special police team is investigating the duo to recover the remaining amount and are on the lookout for the other accused involved in the crime.