GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held for smuggling psychotropic tablets

They procured the tablets in Hyderabad and smuggled them into Tamil Nadu

March 19, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi Tank Factory police on Sunday apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly smuggling psychotropic tablets from Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, a flying squad was conducting vehicle checks in Kovilpathagai.

They stopped an MTC bus and were about to check the passengers. Upon seeing them, three passengers in the back of the bus fled, leaving behind a bag.

The squad found 15,000 nitrazepam tablets inside the bag and seized them.

The Avadi Tank Factory police registered a case and arrested G. Dinesh, 24, of Mogappair, and a 17-year-old. They procured the tablets in Hyderabad and smuggled them into Tamil Nadu.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.