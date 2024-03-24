GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from West Bengal held for smuggling ganja on Mangalore Express

The Government Railway Police are investigating

March 24, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station arrested two women for attempting to smuggle ganja in an express train on Saturday. A senior GRP official said a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with GRP personnel were conducting an inspection on the Mangalore Express on Saturday evening, during which more than 14 kg of ganja was found hidden in the bags of two women passengers travelling from West Bengal. The women, identified as M. Dolikhatum and H. Pooja Kumari Dass, were arrested. An investigation is on. 

