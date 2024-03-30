GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two from Bihar held for murder in Neelangarai

March 30, 2024 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Neelangarai Police arrested two persons from Bihar in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man in Neelangarai.

Police said the deceased is Jithendra Dass, 32, also from Bihar. On Tuesday evening, his body was recovered from a bush on Injambakkam beach.

Investigation revealed Jithendra and his relatives Thirloki Kumar, 24, and Omprakash Kumar, 28, were consuming alcohol on Monday evening. A quarrel broke out after the former asked Thirloki to settle a pending salary amount. Following this, Thirloki and Omprakash stabbed Jithendra to death with a beer bottle, and fled the spot.

The police arrested the duo, and seized their mobile phones.

