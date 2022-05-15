Two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore
There were two fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,318 on Sunday. With a total of 56,154 persons having been discharged, the district has only one active case. The death toll is 1,163.
No new case has been reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.
