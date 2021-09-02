Chennai

Two flights resume services from Chennai following pandemic-induced break

Tamil Nadu’s international airlinks have been boosted with two airlines announcing new schedules under India’s air bubble agreement. After a pandemic-induced break since May 2020, British Airways has resumed its direct London-Chennai flight. The inbound service (BA35), on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, will arrive at 3.30 a.m. From September 2, BA36, to London Heathrow, on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, will leave at 5.31 a.m. and land at 11.50 a.m.

An airline spokesperson said that apart from an ‘online COVID information hub’ and a ‘VeriFLY’ digital health app, the airline is, in association with Dettol, offering passengers a range of products for their safety. It has also created a heat map in partnership with global tech company Sherpa, as an online tool that provides the latest travel rules for more than a 100 countries.

SriLankan Airlines has begun five-day operations between Colombo and Chennai — 10 flights as UL121/122/123/124/125/126. There will also be a once-a-week service to Madurai (UL137/138) and Tiruchirapalli (UL131/132).


