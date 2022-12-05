Two engineers killed in road accident at Jafferkhanpet as their motorcycle hits a median 

December 05, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two engineers were killed in a road accident at Jafferkhanpet in the early hours of Monday.

The police identified the victims as Jayasurya, 26, a native of Tiruvannamalai district who worked as a service engineer with a mobile service firm and his friend Prem Kumar, a native of Karur district, who was working as a software engineer with a firm in Manapakkam.

They were staying together in a rented house in St. Thomas Mount area. Since it was a Sunday, they had gone out. They were returning on their motorcycle which was driven by Jayasurya while Premkumar was on the pillion. Near Kasi cinema, Jayasurya suddenly lost control over the motorcycle and rammed the median on 100 Foot Road. In the impact, the two were thrown off the motorcycle and died of head injuries on the spot.

Guindy Traffic Investigation Team sent the bodies to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.