Two employed at bar attached to Tasmac outlet in Chennai, arrested for murder

The men had hit a 24-year-old with logs, after he had pelted stones at them when they refused to sell him alcohol

Kumaran Nagar Police on Saturday arrested two staff members working at a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet, on charges of beating a 24-year-old man to death.According to police, the victim was identified as K. Gokul, 24, of Thiruveedhi Amman Koil street, West Mambalam. He was a painter. He went to a bar on Govindan Road on Friday morning, and asked the bar staff to sell him drinks. He then became angry, as the bar staff told him to get his drinks from the Tasmac outlet, which would only be open by noon. Gokul pelted them with stones and in retaliation, the duo attacked him with wooden logs. On hearing about this, Gokul’s father Kannan, came to the spot and took him back home.On reaching the house, Kannan found that his son was motionless, and called 108 ambulance service. The paramedics, after an examination, stated that Golul was dead. Kannan then lodged a complaint with the police.Kumaran Nagar Police who recovered the body, sent it to Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem.Police arrested the bar employees Sagaya Jebaraj, 24 and Gopi, 37 of Ramanathapuram district and remanded them to judicial custody.