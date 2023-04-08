HamberMenu
Two dead, 4 injured in road accident near Koovathur

The driver lost control of the car they were travelling in and rammed a median on East Coast Road

April 08, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men died and four others were injured after the car they were travelling in rammed a median on East Coast Road (ECR) near Koovathur.

The victims were identified as Purushothaman, 30, of Madhavaram, and Muruganandham, 30, of Oddanchatram, Dindigul district. The police said Purushothaman worked at a company in Koovathur and Muruganantham had come from Dindigul to meet him. On Friday, the duo and their friends Naresh, Kishore, Nirmal and Karthick were on their way to Pudukottai.

While driving on ECR near Koovathur, the person behind the wheel lost control of the car and rammed the median. In the impact, both Purushothaman and Muruganandham died on the spot. The four others were injured. Upon being alerted, the police, who rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies. The deceased and injured were taken to Government Hospital, Chengalpattu.

