Chennai

Two children injured in classroom

Two children, aged 5 and 6, were injured when a plaster and a tubelight fell on them in their classroom at a private school in Velachery on Friday.

The police the incident occurred when the children, Class I, were in their classroom. The teachers rushed the children to the nearest hospital. One child had to be given stitches on her head and admitted to a hospital. Another child suffered minor injuries and was discharged as an outpatient. The Velachery police registered a case and are investigating.


