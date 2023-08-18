HamberMenu
Two arrested for trying to use counterfeit currency in Chennai

The police also seized counterfeit notes of a face value of ₹45.2 lakh, as well as a printing and cutting machine and other equipment

August 18, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police on Friday, arrested two persons who allegedly attempted to use counterfeit notes of ₹500 denominations in Nungambakkam, and also seized notes of a face value of ₹42 lakh from them. 

Police said Mani, 26, of Pushpa Nagar, runs a vegetable shop opposite to the Valluvar Kottam bus stand. On the evening of Thursday, August 17, 2023, one person bought vegetables at his shop and gave him four ₹500 notes. On receiving the notes, Mani suspected that they were fake, and immediately informed the police control room.

A team from the Nungambakkam police went to his shop and investigated.  As the notes were found to be counterfeit, the police team took the customer to the police station and interrogated him. The customer was Annamalai, 65, an ex-service man from Balaji Nagar, Pallikaranai.

After interrogating him, on the orders of Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha and under the direct supervision of Deputy Commissioner, Triplicane Deshmukh Sekar Sanjay, the police team arrested Annamalai and his friend Subramanian, 62, an advocate from Virugambakkam, who had printed counterfeit currency in ₹500 denominations, with printing and cutting machines in Virugambakkam.

Police also seized the counterfeit currency, printing machine, paper cutting machine, money counting machine and other equipment. Further investigations are under way. Both the suspects were produced in a court after interrogation.  

