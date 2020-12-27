Two youth held for theft of temple kalasams

The Korattur police arrested two youth who had allegedly stolen from a temple in Padi.

Police said a priest who came to open the Siva Vishnu temple in T.N.B. Nagar, Padi, on Friday morning found locks of the temple broken, and 15 brass kalasams and a lamp kept in a room missing. The Korattur police started investigation.

After sifting through CCTV footage, police traced the suspects and arrested Gowtham, 19, at Thirumullaivoyal and his associate in Ambattur.

Based on information given by the duo, the police recovered the stolen kalasams and other articles from them.