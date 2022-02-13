Two arrested for snatching mobile phones

Two men were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a tailor near the subway on Anna Salai in Chintadripet police station limits. The polic said two persons riding a high-end bike pretended as if they were enquiring about an address with Pasumalai, 55, a tailor. After snatching his mobile, they fled. Alert police personnel, who were on duty near Simson signal, chased and caught the culprits near the fish market in Chintadripet. The names of the arrested were given as M. John Babu, 20, and S. Sathish Kumar, 21, of Vadapalani and two mobile phones were seized from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.