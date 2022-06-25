Two arrested for snatching chains

Special Correspondent June 25, 2022 18:40 IST

The Ayanavaram police arrested two persons for allegedly snatching chains from two women.

On the night of June 18, while S. Sudha, 51, of Otteri was walking on Konnur High Road, two men riding a bike stopped and fled after snatching her one-and-a-half sovereigns of gold chain from her neck.

The police arrested two persons, identified as G. Dillibabu, 25, and S. Abinesh, 24, of Puzhal, based on CCTV footage and seized a stolen bike used by them for committing the crime.

The two had snatched a gold chain from Vanaja, 58, of T. Nagar when she was going with her daughter on a two-wheeler on Medavakkam Tank Road. The arrested persons used a stolen bike for the offence, the investigation revealed.