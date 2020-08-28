Two arrested for kidnapping of a businessman from Mannady

Police are on the lookout for their accomplices

The Muthiyalpet police arrested two suspects and detained three more in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman from Mannady in the guise of an enquiry by the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

The police launched a search for the gang which kidnapped him and the main suspect had been earlier arrested by NIA, said sources.

Police said the complainant Divan Akbar, 45, resides at Prakasam Salai, Seven Wells, and runs a screen printing business. At 1 a.m, on August 17, a few persons forcibly pushed him into a car took him around the city under the guise of an enquiry. After reaching Thiruvanmiyur, they demanded ₹10 crore as ransom from his family members. He was detained under illegal confinement in a bungalow on East Coast Road and a house in Vadapalani and physically tortured by the gang, police sources said.

They negotiated for a ransom of ₹2 crore from his relatives. After accepting the money, the gang abandoned him near the Central Railway station and threatened him to keep quiet, the complainant alleged. He was admitted and treated in a private hospital. He lodged a complaint on August 22 and a case was registered.

Further enquiry by the police confirmed the contents of his complaint and five special teams were constituted under Deputy Commissioner Flower Bazaar, E. Karthik. Police said Uma Maheshwaran, alias Uma of T.Nagar, and Albert, of Ariyalur, were arrested on Friday morning.

Police intensified its search to nab the remaining accused who are on the run.