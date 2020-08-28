Two arrested for kidnapping of a businessman from Mannady

The Muthiyalpet police arrested two suspects and detained three more in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman from Mannady in the guise of an enquiry by the National Investigation Agency(NIA).
The police launched a search for the gang which kidnapped him and the main suspect had been earlier arrested by NIA, said sources.
Police said the complainant Divan Akbar, 45, resides at Prakasam Salai, Seven Wells, and runs a screen printing business. At 1 a.m, on August 17, a few persons forcibly pushed him into a car took him around the city under the guise of an enquiry. After reaching Thiruvanmiyur, they demanded ₹10 crore as ransom from his family members. He was detained under illegal confinement in a bungalow on East Coast Road and a house in Vadapalani and physically tortured by the gang, police sources said.
They negotiated for a ransom of ₹2 crore from his relatives. After accepting the money, the gang abandoned him near the Central Railway station and threatened him to keep quiet, the complainant alleged. He was admitted and treated in a private hospital. He lodged a complaint on August 22 and a case was registered.
Further enquiry by the police confirmed the contents of his complaint and five special teams were constituted under Deputy Commissioner Flower Bazaar, E. Karthik. Police said Uma Maheshwaran, alias Uma of T.Nagar, and Albert, of Ariyalur, were arrested on Friday morning.
Police intensified its search to nab the remaining accused who are on the run.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath