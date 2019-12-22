Two arrested for girl’s murder in Vellore

The Sathuvachari police arrested two persons, both auto drivers, for murdering a girl and dumping her body in a stone quarry in Theerthagiri.

The body of Nivedha, from Ariyurkuppam, was found in a decomposed state with multiple injuries on Wednesday, the police said. She was reported missing four days earlier. The police arrested Prakash, 23, and Naveenkumar, 21, on charges of murder.

Calls traced

Tracing calls on the victim’s mobile phone provided vital clues to the police.

Mr. Prakash allegedly told the police that he was in love with Nivedha and that Nivedha pressurised him to marry her. Irked by this, he decided to eliminate her. He went with her to the new bus stand in Vellore on Saturday last and from there took her to an isolated quarry near Theerthagiri in his friend’s autorickshaw.

Pushed to death

When an argument broke out between the victim and Mr. Prakash at the quarry, he allegedly pushed her to death.

The police arrested the accused under Section 302 (murder), Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and Section 109 (punishment for abetment) of the IPC. The duo were produced before a court in Vellore and sent to judicial custody.