Two arrested for bank fraud in Chennai

The accused had taken consumer loan from HDFC Bank based on forged documents

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a bank after availing a consumer loan by submitting fabricated documents and impersonation.

The accused have been identified as K. Saravanan, 37, of Thiruvallur Nagar, Kotturpuram; and N. Rajesh Kannan, 34, of Kuberan Nagar, Madipakkam. The CCB arrested them based on a complaint from Venkataraman, manager of HDFC Bank.

Mr. Venkataraman, in his complaint, alleged that Saravanan had availed a loan of ₹60,000 from the bank for buying a mobile phone from a showroom in Velachery and failed to repay it. On verification, it was found that the applicant had given fabricated documents.

The police said Rajesh Kannan was a loan processing agent and had copies of documents such as PAN and Aadhaar of Karthik whose loan application had been rejected. Rajesh Kannan pasted the photographs of Saravanan on the application and got the loan sanctioned in his name. Both were remanded in judicial custody.