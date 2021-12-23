Chennai

Two arrested for bank fraud in Chennai

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly cheating a bank after availing a consumer loan by submitting fabricated documents and impersonation.

The accused have been identified as K. Saravanan, 37, of Thiruvallur Nagar, Kotturpuram; and N. Rajesh Kannan, 34, of Kuberan Nagar, Madipakkam. The CCB arrested them based on a complaint from Venkataraman, manager of HDFC Bank.

Mr. Venkataraman, in his complaint, alleged that Saravanan had availed a loan of ₹60,000 from the bank for buying a mobile phone from a showroom in Velachery and failed to repay it. On verification, it was found that the applicant had given fabricated documents.

The police said Rajesh Kannan was a loan processing agent and had copies of documents such as PAN and Aadhaar of Karthik whose loan application had been rejected. Rajesh Kannan pasted the photographs of Saravanan on the application and got the loan sanctioned in his name. Both were remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 7:49:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-arrested-for-bank-fraud-in-chennai/article38022162.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY