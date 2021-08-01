Chennai

Two arrested for abducting a man in Avadi

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a man over a monetary dispute in Avadi Tank Factory police station limits.

Sekar of Kollumedu, Avadi, lodged a police complaint against a money lender. Mr. Sekar alleged that his father Mani borrowed ₹4 lakh from Shanmugam. Since Mr. Mani was yet to repay ₹3 lakh, Shanmugam and nine others went to Mr. Sekar’s house on Tuesday and forcibly took him in a car. They released him two days later after collecting ₹2 lakh.

The police arrested Baskar, 34, son of Shanmugam of Avadi, and Rajendran, 24, of Nerkundram.


