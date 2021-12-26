Trial run conducted on ECR cycling path

It is for people to walk, pedal safely

A trial run was conducted on the newly created cycling path on East Coast Road (ECR) with the participation of police personnel and the public on Saturday.

The City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal had ordered that a separate path be earmarked on the ECR for people from Adyar and surrounding areas for safe morning stroll and cycling.

A 12-km path has been created from Akkarai junction to Muttukadu with the coordination of police personnel. From 5 a.m. till 8 a.m., the trial run was conducted on the path and over 40 police personnel from Armed Reserve Unit and 150 members of the public took part in the event. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, and DC, Traffic-South, oversaw the trial which would be conducted on Sunday too, said a press release.