Tree plantation drive by Customs

Staff Reporter June 08, 2022 23:31 IST

Tree plantation drive was organised by Chennai Customs on Tuesday and saplings of fruit-bearing and flowering trees were planted, according to a press release. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the saplings, which were sourced from Tamil Nadu State Horticulture Department, were planted on the Airports Authority of India premises, Coast Guard Complex, schools and residential quarters , the release said. Chief Commissioner of Customs M.V.S. Choudary planted a sapling during the occasion.