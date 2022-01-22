Transgender activist threatened in Mamallapuram

An official from the National Council for Transgender Persons was allegedly abused by members of a political party.

Gopi Shankar Madurai, south regional representative of National Council for Transgender Persons, alleged that he was threatened by six unidentified persons who owe allegiance to a political party while walking near his residence in Mamallapuram.

On Friday night, while he was on a stroll after dinner near his residence following all COVID-19 safety protocols, he said six unidentified persons came on bikes with a political party sticker, obstructed him and started abusing.

"Despite my opposition, they started manhandling. They continuously abused and threatened me for nearly 20 minutes. After that, I managed to alert the police. A police patrol vehicle reached the spot but they did not take any action against them," he said.

Mr. Gopi Shankar alleged that he was not treated properly by police personnel and there was a lukewarm response to his complaint. He said, "Police personnel said those people are the 'bigshots' of Mamallapuram and asked me to visit the police station again in the morning to register any complaint.

“Despite my official status, which is on a par with the Under Secretary to the Government of India, the police personnel in the station did not respect me nor took any affirmative action,” he charged.

A senior officer said necessary action will be taken on the complaint after due enquiry.