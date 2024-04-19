GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trans community members in Chennai exercise their franchise

Transgender persons should be given a chance by political parties to contest in elections, says transactivist

April 19, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Looking forward to a better future filled with more opportunities and representation, many transgender persons in the city came out to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha election.

Sadhana Velayudham, a 31-year-old transwoman, after casting her vote, said, “If only we come out and vote, will the people and the government know how many transgender persons are there in our society. I see voting as a process which gives us equal platform and opportunity in the society. This will lead to us being able to study, work and also get separate reservation without much hassle.”

Sumathi Arumugam, another transwoman who cast her vote, said, one of the major hurdles that transgender persons face is that people are not willing to let out their houses on rent to them. “Be it running a food stall or hunting a house on rent, we face a challenge at every step. This should change,” Sumathi added.

Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran and a transactivist said, transgender persons should be given a chance by various political parties to contest in elections. While it is at least possible, to see a transgender candidate in the local body election, in the assembly or parliamentary election, they are never given an opportunity. Even in the manifesto released by political parties, barring Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Congress, there was nothing significant for the community.

“While Tamil Nadu is a pioneer State and has done a lot for the minorities and for the transgender persons, we still have a long way to go and it would really help to have most of our demands met,” she added.

