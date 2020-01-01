Trains to Pattabiram to be affected

The Southern Railway has announced regulation of train services to the Pattabiram railway station, to take up engineering works on the Chennai-Arakkonam section. The line block will be carried out on January 2 and 3, for around five hours, from 10.45 p.m. to 3.40 a.m.

As part of the construction work, among others, train service from Pattabiram Military Siding E-Depot to Avadi, EMU local (train no. 43892), leaving PTMS E-Depot at 11.55 p.m., will be cancelled.