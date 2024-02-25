GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Train services extended till Guduvanchery for better connectivity with KCBT

The extension of 10 train services will come into effect from February 26

February 25, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam.

The Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

For the benefit of those bound for Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam, the Southern Railway has announced the extension of suburban train services from Tambaram to Guduvanchery. The extension of 10 train services will come into effect from Monday, February 26.

A senior official of the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway said five train services from Chennai Beach to Tambaram had been extended. The five train services will be operated from the Chennai Beach station at 7.20 p.m., 8.15 p.m., 8.45 p.m., 8.55 p.m., and 9.40 p.m. Similarly, trains in the return direction would start at Guduvanchery at 8.55 p.m., 9.45 p.m., 10.10 p.m., 10.25 p.m., and 11.20 p.m.

