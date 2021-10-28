Traffic police constable in Chennai rescues elderly woman whose sari caught fire

The 80-year-old was praying at the entrance to a temple when her pallu fell on a lamp; police said she suffered no injuries, while the constable sustained some burns on his hands

A traffic police constable acted swiftly, and rescued an octogenarian woman, whose sari caught fire, while she was praying at the entrance of a temple on Paper Mills Road, Perambur recently. CCTV footage of the incident has since gone viral on social media and mobile messaging platforms.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, near Krishna Temple at a traffic junction between SRP Koil Street and Paper Mills Road.

The elderly woman, Hamsa (80), was offering prayers near the entrance, when her sari’s pallu fell on a lighted lamp and caught fire.

P. Senthilkumar, a traffic constable attached with the Sembium Traffic Police, who was on duty nearby, saw the flames and immediately rushed to her rescue. He quickly rolled her down the road and pulled out the burning part of her sari. A flower vendor in the vicinity was asked to check whether Ms. Hamsa had sustained any burns, but fortunately, she was fine. Members of the public got a sari from the temple and gave it to her.

Police said Ms. Hamsa of Kolathur had hearing problems. The police constable managed to get the mobile number of her daughter and informed her. She was later sent home with her daughter.

Mr. Senthilkumar sustained burns on his hands and was treated at a government hospital.