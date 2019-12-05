Chennai

Traffic diversions for Jaya’s death anniversary

The traffic police have announced diversions ahead of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami's visit to former CM Jayalalithaa's memorial to pay homage on Thursday.

The Chief Minister is set to take out a procession between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. from Anna statue on the Anna Salai-Walajah Road junction to the Jayalalithaa memorial on her death anniversary.

The traffic police have made certain arrangements. Vehicles coming from the north will be diverted at War Memorial.

All vehicles coming from Napier Bridge will be diverted at Adams Point towards Swami Sivananda Salai.

The vehicles coming from Vivekananda House will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction on Bharathi Salai.

The traffic police have requested motorists to cooperate with the arrangements made for the procession.

