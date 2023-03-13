Traffic diversion on Chennai’s Medavakkam Main Road for a year, from today

March 13, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Traffic police have permitted the diversion of vehicles from Monday, March 13, for two projects of the Highways Department in the city: one on Poonamallee High Road, and the other at the junction of Medavakkam Main Road and Adambakkam Road.

On Poonamallee High Road, the diversion has been facilitated for the construction of a culvert to carry stormwater that will cut across the road between Dr. Nair Bridge and Dasaprakash junction. The cumulative length of the drain will be 150 metres. “The volume of water entering the arterial road from nearby areas including Vepery has been copious during the past few years. It exceeded the design specifications of the existing stormwater drain, necessitating a new, larger one. We have facilitated pre-cast boxes so that the work can be completed soon,” explained a source in the Highways.

Vehicles coming from Chennai Central Station on Poonamallee High Road (P.H. Road) will not be allowed to go straight at Nair Bridge Junction towards Dasaprakash Junction. They will be diverted at Dr. Nair Bridge Junction. Vehicles coming from the Ega Theatre Junction on P.H. Road will not be allowed to go straight at Dasapraksh Junction towards Dr. Nair Bridge junction and will be diverted at Dasaprakash Junction through Raja Annamalai Salai (left turn), Alagappa Road junction where they should turn right, and again turn right to take Dr. Nair Bridge and P.H. Road to reach their destination.

At Medavakkam, the Highways Department is constructing a subway, and Chennai Metro Rail Ltd is constructing piers at the junction of Medavakkam Main Road and Adambakkam Road near the MRTS line, requiring a traffic diversion.

All incoming and outgoing vehicles will be diverted here, for a year, from Monday. A trial run was held last month and since vehicles took the diversion without any hindrance and MTC buses too, plied on the alternative route, it has been decided to go ahead with the diversion.

Light motor vehicles coming from Velachery MRTS Road and having to take a left to turn to Medavakkam Main Road are now diverted via Chidambaranar Street, New South Street and Medavakkam Main Road to reach their destination. MTC buses and all commercial vehicles intending to reach Nanganallur via Medavakkam Main Road and have to go straight towards Thillaiganganagar subway should take a left turn at Thillaganganagar 4th Main Road, take a right turn into 22nd Street then take a left turn to 2nd Main Road to reach Nanganallur.