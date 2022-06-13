Traffic diversion near Kathipara

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 20:31 IST

Special Correspondent June 13, 2022 20:31 IST

The restrictions will be in place only between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The restrictions will be in place only between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The traffic police announced a traffic diversion near Kathipara on four days in view of construction of precast box culvert stone near Balaji Hospital by the Highways Department. The new rules will be in force on Tuesday and Wednesday and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 p.m to 5 a.m. Vehicles from GST Road and from the airport will be diverted at Kathipara flyover (Guindy Clover leaf) towards CIPET junction and have to take right turn to Thiru. Vi. Ka. Industrial Estate via Guindy police station and Guindy bus terminal to reach Anna Salai. Similarly, vehicles from 100 feet road will be diverted at CIPET junction and have to take left turn at Thiru. Vi. Ka Industrial Estate via Guindy police station and Guindy bus terminal to reach Anna Salai.



Our code of editorial values