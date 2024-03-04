Traffic changes in Nungambakkam: personnel go back to the drawing board

March 04, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

At present, Valluvarkottam High Road and the junction of Valluvar Kottam Road and Uthamar Gandhi Salai in Nungambakkam are singing a tune that would come across as gratingly off-key.

On Valluvarkottam Road, a one-way board is displayed on the same section that has the F3 Nungambakkam police station. But traffic moves two-way as it always has.

Where Valluvarkottam Road meets Uthamar Gandhi Salai, there are directions on how to get to iconic addresses on Uthamar Gandhi Salai. Of course, the directions are scalding-hot from the oven; they go against the usual circuitous route, one that requires a part of College Road and the whole of Haddows Road to be covered before getting to any of these addresses on Uthamar Gandhi Salai. But these instructions are not followed — not yet, that is. But they will be, according to sources with the F3 Nungambakkam traffic police.

On February 11, the traffic police conducted a dry run of traffic changes — the afore-mentioned and more — planned for those roads in Nungambakkam that would soon start sporting the familiar Metro Rail steel barricades. A traffic police source notes that during the rehearsal wrinkles came to light. The Commissioner of Police and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had instructed the team to ensure motorists did not have to take circuitous routes to reach their destinations.

The traffic police team in charge of the changes have prepared a plan with certain revisions and that is now under study. The source remarks decks are being cleared in the meantime for making the route easier. More specifically, loose ends such as trimming trees are being carried out in some of these interior roads. There are also roads that are being relaid. Josiar Street and Jambulingam Street are among interior roads that are being prepared for the changes in traffic movements.