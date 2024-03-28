Traders’ bodies raise concern over business being negatively impacted due to flying squad inspections

March 28, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Traders’ organisations in the city have raised concern over their business being affected due to vehicle inspections conducted by the flying squads formed to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections.

Grain merchants at Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex said retail traders from other districts such as Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram visited the Koyambedu market, which was a hub of perishable goods. With the cash limit sealed at ₹50,000, merchants were unable to purchase sufficient goods. The sales have reduced to 35%-40% of the normal sales as customers fear carrying huge amounts of cash, said a wholesale grain merchant.

Protest planned

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu plans to down shutters in protest of harassment faced by farmers, traders, and the public till April 19 if the issues are not resolved.

In a press briefing held the city on Thursday, A.M. Vikramaraja, the body’s president, said it had already submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) earlier this month, seeking an increase in cash limit to ₹2 lakh. Similar petitions detailing on issues affecting traders whenever the MCC is in place were also submitted to the Election Commission of India.

Mr. Vikramaraja alleged that even traders carrying cash within the allowed limit faced problems during the inspections and seized cash was returned in places such at Ashok Nagar in Chennai and in Karur. Representatives of the traders’ body plan to meet the CEO in a few days.