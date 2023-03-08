TPDK cadre held for protesting appointment of ‘outsiders’ in central govt jobs in TN

March 08, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - CHENNAI:

A group of cadre of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TDPK) staged a protest in front of the Shastri Bhavan, Chennai, on Tuesday condemning the posting of persons from other states and those belonging to forward communities significant numbers in central government offices in Tamil Nadu.

They also indulged in sloganeering against the union government. They held placards seeking no reservation for Tamils in institutions such as IIT, Railways, LIC, SBI, Defence and other central departments, which function in Tamil Nadu.

The protesting cadre attempted to break the cordon of police and sit in protest inside the campus of Shastri Bhavan. Police took them into preventive custody and released them in the evening.