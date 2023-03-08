HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TPDK cadre held for protesting appointment of ‘outsiders’ in central govt jobs in TN

March 08, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - CHENNAI:

R. Sivaraman

A group of cadre of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TDPK) staged a protest in front of the Shastri Bhavan, Chennai, on Tuesday condemning the posting of persons from other states and those belonging to forward communities significant numbers in central government offices in Tamil Nadu. 

 They also indulged in sloganeering against the union government. They held placards seeking no reservation for Tamils in institutions such as IIT, Railways, LIC, SBI, Defence and other central departments, which function in Tamil Nadu. 

The protesting cadre attempted to break the cordon of police and sit in protest inside the campus of Shastri Bhavan. Police took them into preventive custody and released them in the evening. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.