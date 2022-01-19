Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office-I, conducted a raid at a toy shop in Phoenix Mall, Velachery, on Monday for the sale of toys without the ISI mark. An order had mandated that toys covered under certain Indian Standards should bear the ISI mark, a press release said.The offence is punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine up to ₹2 lakh. Residents may also inform the BIS office at Taramani (044-22541220) if they come across any similar cases.
Toys without ISI mark seized from shop
Special Correspondent CHENNAI
Chennai,
January 19, 2022 00:49 IST
Special Correspondent CHENNAI
Chennai,
January 19, 2022 00:49 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 1:54:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/toys-without-isi-mark-seized-from-shop/article38288813.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story