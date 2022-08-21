Toll plazas become operational on Cuddalore-Chittoor Road

They are located at Vallam in Vellore and Deepak Nagar in Tiruvannamalai

Two toll plazas started operations on the Cuddalore-Chittoor Road (NH 38) in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai a few days ago.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced the toll to be paid at these plazas for various vehicles. Cars, jeeps and vans will be charged ₹35 (one-way), ₹50 (return), ₹1,090 (monthly).

Vehicles like mini-bus will have to pay ₹55 (one-way), ₹80 (return) and ₹1,765 (monthly). For buses and trucks, the charges will be ₹110, ₹165 and ₹3,695. Heavy vehicles like three-axle commercial vehicles will be levied ₹120, ₹180 and ₹4,030. Multi-axle vehicles will be charged ₹175, ₹260 and ₹5,790.

“After a few days of trial, the operation has started. Basic amenities will be provided on the route,” said a NHAI official.

Officials said new plazas are located at Vallam village (Vellore) and Deepak Nagar (Tiruvannamalai). One more plaza on the route is at Thennamadevi (Villupuram). Currently, the stretch is being maintained by the National Highways Wing of the Tamil Nadu Department of Highways. But toll collection will be done by the NHAI.

Developed as an alternative to the congested GST Road, the Cuddalore-Chittoor Road runs through the districts of Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur, covering 205 km. It is a short route for goods-carriers from southern districts going to northern areas and Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The stretch has been developed into two and four lanes with funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Of the 205 km, the three toll plazas cover a distance of 121 km. They are sited around 40 km from one another. The stretch is being widened at various places.

Motorists said that despite toll collection, the stretch is a two-lane with no facilities like footpath, storm-water drain, reflectors, warning signage and pedestrian crossings.